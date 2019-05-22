Home

Judy Mitchell Obituary
Mitchell, Judy
1955 - 2019
Judy A. Mitchell, age 64, of Columbus, went home to be with the Lord Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at the Arthur G. James Cancer Hospital. Born April 6, 1955 in Columbus, she was a graduate of Walnut Ridge High School. She is survived by her son, Brett Mitchell, New Straitsville; daughter, Carrie (Mike) Skowronski, Etna; grandsons, Kameron, Logan, and Dylan; parents, James and Maribel Dunlap, Columbus; brothers, Thomas (Beth Berschet) Dunlap, Columbus, and Terry (Dee) Dunlap, Etna. Friends may visit 11 am-1 pm Friday at the DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME, 550 Hill Road N. (St. Rt. #256), Pickerington, where funeral service will follow at 1 pm. Interment Violet Cemetery. Friends who wish may contribute to the James Cancer Hospital/Solove Cancer Research Institute, 460 W. 10th Ave., Columbus, OH 43210 in Judy's memory. Online condolences at www.spencefuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 23, 2019
Download Now