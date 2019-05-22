Home

Judy (Bernthold) Oshiro


1941 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Judy (Bernthold) Oshiro Obituary
Oshiro (Bernthold), Judy
1941 - 2019
Judy Ann Oshiro (Bernthold), age 78, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, May 20, 2019. Former employee of Children's Hospital. Preceded in death by her parents Harry and Anna Bernthold, son Lee Hughes. Survived by her husband, Ken; grandchildren, Eryn and Casey Hughes; brothers, Charles (Willie) and Joseph (Lynda) Bernthold; numerous nieces, nephews and friends. Visitation will be Tuesday, May 28, 2019 from 10 am until time of the funeral service at 12 noon at the O. R. WOODYARD CO. CHAPEL 1346 S. High Street. Interment to follow in Bailey Chapel Cemetery, Wakefield, Ohio. Share with the family at www.orwoodyard.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 24, 2019
