Self, Judy
1944 - 2019
Judy Sandra (Strachan) Self, age 75, formerly of Circleville, OH, passed away in Flint, MI on October 8, 2019. Judy was born in Mineola, NY on August 21, 1944 to the late Barbara and Adrian Strachan. Judy enjoyed attending church and Bible study. She also enjoyed many hobbies, including watching Buckeyes football and basketball, gardening, and most of all, spending time with her kids and grand-kids. Judy was also a supporter of many charities. Judy is survived by her loving husband, Rev. Patrick O. Self; her children, Robert (Angel) and James (Nina) Self; and grandchildren, Telisha, Sandy, Adrian, Trebor, Patrick, Connor, Seamus, and many brothers and sisters in Christ. Memorial services will be held at St Matthew's Anglican Church, 220 W. Nepessing Street, Lapeer, MI at 1 PM on October 16, 2019, and at Grace Church, 574 E Main St., Circleville, OH 43113 at 11AM on October 26, 2019. Arrangements provided by Sharp Funeral Homes, Miller Road Chapel, 8138 Miller Road, Swartz Creek. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Judy's name to Carriage Town Ministries in Flint, MI or Trinity School for Ministry in Ambridge, PA. Tributes may be shared at www.sharpfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 13, 2019