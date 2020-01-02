|
|
Snell, Judy W
1949 - 2019
Judy Weitzel Snell left with the sun on December 7, 2019. She was the light of our life. We are all better people because of her, and if you were touched by her, it was if an Olympic torch passed from one to another. Her smile lit up a room like no other smile ever could. Her undergrad was textiles at the Ohio State University. She was a master seamstress—what she could do with fabric was amazing but how she stitched people together is something you couldn't buy from Mc Calls. (It should be noted that she detested the line at Joann Fabrics). She went that extra mile whatever it was. A masters degree at Capital University (she wanted people to know she could have a degree in business too). Fixing machinery (which she knew from growing up on a farm). She was book smart but never made you feel less—only more always. She left you always wanting more of her—in whatever capacity that was. She gave gave gave gave and asked very little. She did Meals On Wheels because she loved people so much and to give made her glow from within. She was a mom to one only but served as a mom to many—she was the one everyone wished was hers. She loved ethnic food—the gray palette of the German bratwurst and wiener schnitzel in contrast with her Lithuanian cold beet soup. She had never left the country (Canada doesn't count) until 1999 and began a lifelong voyage of discovery through more than 14 countries. She was able to master asking if someone would like a piece of chocolate candy in French but otherwise managed to amaze and amuse others with her ability to get from point A to B in foreign countries—sometimes getting stuck in train doors in between. She is gone but will never be forgotten. The sunset the evening she passed was remarkable and seen by many in various states across the country. It was unlike anything anyone has ever prior witnessed. It was her parting gift to this earth. For us to think of her at sundown when the world is most beautiful, things are most calm, and families together. The two colors in the sky that night (pink and blue) were spelled out recently to indicate fulfillment and one's true life purpose: love, happiness, romance, and partnership with a focus on relationships, friendships, family and children. Think of her and each other when you see her in the sky and she will be with each of us stitched together always. She was preceded in death by her grandmother Petranella, her mother Bobbye, and father "Whitey" Clarence Weitzel, brother Baby, the dog she never wanted but was just what she needed (Absolut Light), that led her to the golden retriever Grace she adored and cared for into her golden golden years of almost 16. (That's almost 112 in dog years). She is survived by her sister, Ruth Bair; brother-in-law, John Bair; daughter, Erika Snell; granddog and grandcats, and countless friends that are, essentially, family. The family will host a celebration of life at the Worthington Schoedinger Funeral Home on February 21, 2020 6699 N. High Street from 4-6 pm as it is caregiver appreciation day and we would like to honor her as she cared for so many. In lieu of flowers, she asked that donations be made to the Delaware Humane Society, and if time is your donation we ask to please take up a Meals On Wheels route in her honor or pay it forward to someone in some way. However small it may seem, she will be watching and smiling. Visit www.schoedinger.com to send online condolences to the family.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 5, 2020