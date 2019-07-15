|
|
Williams , Judy
1938 - 2019
Judy Diane Williams, passed away from her battle with cancer, on July 13, 2019, at the age of 80 years old. She was preceded in death by mother, Janet Cessna; and son, Kip Williams. She is survived by her loving husband of 63 years Larry Williams; Children, Cindi, Larry (Tami), Kurt (Theresa); grandchildren, Aimee, Billy, Alisa, Jennifer, Shannon, Robert, Ashley, Larry, Jason, Zachary, John, Kip Jr., as well as many other great-grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren. Judy was involved in various roles for Weight Watchers in the Ohio area and owned her own ceramics business. She was a loving mother and had an outstanding personality. Friends and Family may join the family for a visitation on Friday, July 19,2019 from 3:00pm - 7:00pm at Newcomer Funeral Home - SW Chapel 3393 Broadway in Grove City (614-539-6166). To leave condolences for the family, please visit our website www.newcomercolumbus.com. The family requests donations to any cancer fund.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on July 16, 2019