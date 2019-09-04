|
|
McLester, Jujuan
1979 - 2019
Jujuan Shamain McLester, age 40. Sunrise January 21, 1979 and Sunset August 28, 2019. Visitation 2PM and Funeral Service 3PM Saturday, September 7, 2019 at MARLAN GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST, 5456 E. Livingston Ave. (one block east of Noe Bixby, turn North on Lonsdale Rd.). To read the complete obituary, order flowers view video tribute and to offer condolences to The McLESTER Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Sept. 5, 2019