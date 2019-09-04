Home

Marlan Gary Funeral Home Chapel of Peace East
5456 E Livingston Ave
Columbus, OH 43232
(614) 604-8774
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
2:00 PM
Marlan Gary Funeral Home Chapel of Peace East
5456 E Livingston Ave
Columbus, OH 43232
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
3:00 PM
Marlan Gary Funeral Home Chapel of Peace East
5456 E Livingston Ave
Columbus, OH 43232
1979 - 2019
Jujuan McLester Obituary
McLester, Jujuan
1979 - 2019
Jujuan Shamain McLester, age 40. Sunrise January 21, 1979 and Sunset August 28, 2019. Visitation 2PM and Funeral Service 3PM Saturday, September 7, 2019 at MARLAN GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST, 5456 E. Livingston Ave. (one block east of Noe Bixby, turn North on Lonsdale Rd.). To read the complete obituary, order flowers view video tribute and to offer condolences to The McLESTER Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Sept. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
