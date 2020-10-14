Duga, Jules
1932 - 2020
Jules Joseph Duga was born on March 21, 1932 and lived a full life until October 13, 2020. Jules' priorities were family, genealogy, music and science. Preceded in death by his parents, Louis and Lillian Duga; he is survived by his wife of 65 years, Cyril Z. Duga; daughters, Jan Z Duga, Terri (Joel) Ghitman; granddaughters, Abigail Ghitman and Michelle Ghitman and his granddogs, Benny and Tucker. An enthusiasm for genealogy, he and Cyril researched and catalogued many Jewish Cemeteries in Ohio. Jules served as president of the Columbus Jewish Historical Society. He was a member of the OSU Marching Band and a five-time "i-dotter." He earned his PhD in Physics from Ohio State after which he embarked on a 60-year career at Battelle Memorial Institute. His sense of humor, passion for life, and positive attitude inspired many and will be missed by all. A private graveside service will be held on Wednesday, October 14 at New Agudas Achim Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Jules' memory may be made to TBDBITL Alumni Club www.giveto.osu.edu/makeagift/?fund=607138
or The Columbus Jewish Historical Society www.columbusjewishhistory.org
