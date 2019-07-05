|
Crosby, Julia Ann
Julia Ann (Holden) Crosby, of Columbus, died peacefully Wednesday after a long illness. She was born Jan. 12, 1951, in Columbus, and died July 3, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents John and Dorothy Holden, and her husband Charles Wesley Crosby, Jr. Julia was a proud graduate of Mt.Carmel School of Nursing, following in the long tradition of nursing that runs in the Holden family. Her career was cut short when she was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis. She spent many of her adult years battling the disease which eventually overwhelmed her. Following the death of her husband, she moved to The Woodlands, an assisted living facility in East Columbus, where she was a resident for many years. Julia's family would like to thank the staff at the Woodlands for the care provided to Julie during the years she lived there. She is survived by her children, Jennifer (Brian) Howiler and Adam (Margaret) Crosby; six grandchildren, Jake Crosby, Bailey Howiler, Brylan Howiler, Brynna and Hayden Howiler, and Alexis Crosby; her sisters, Mary (David) Ennis of Wilmette, Ill., Cathy (James) Nowacki of Winnetka, Ill., Stephanie Holden and Jane Holden, of Columbus, and Joan (David) Miller of Winnetka, Ill.; and her brother, Tom (Denise) Holden of Virginia Beach, Va. Friends may call Sunday 2-5 pm at the EGAN-RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 403 E. Broad Street. Mass of Christian Burial Monday 11 am at Holy Spirit Church, 4383 E. Broad St. Visit www.egan-ryan.com for condolences.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on July 6, 2019