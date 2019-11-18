|
Kiebel, Julia Ann
1921 - 2019
Julia A. Kiebel, 98, of Whitehall, passed away Saturday, November 16, 2019 at Pataskala Oaks Care Center. She was born in Springfield, Ohio to the late Fred and Anna Saumenig. Julia was a retired secretary having worked with Allstate and Rockwell. A graduate of North High School, Julia attended Capital University Conservatory of Music and Mt. Carmel School of Nursing. She and her late husband, Robert Kiebel, were long time members of the Whitehall community.
An avid gardener, Julia also enjoyed all the arts and was a member of Holy Spirit Church, life member of D.A.R. and a charter member of Children's Hospital TWIG #64. Surviving are her son and daughter-in-law, Bob and Kathy Kiebel; grandchildren, Gus Kiebel and his wife, Katie and Annie Kiebel and her fiancé, James McClain; and sister, Mary Emily Saumenig. In addition to her husband of 56 years, Julia was preceded in death by her infant daughter Julia Ann and brother Jennings Saumenig. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11A.M. Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 4383 E. Broad St., Columbus, with Rev. William L. Arnold as celebrant. Burial will follow at Green Lawn Cemetery in Columbus. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. The Kiebel family would like to express their gratitude and appreciation for the caring and compassionate staff of Pataskala Oaks. Memorial contributions may be made to Holy Spirit Church. Online condolences may be expressed at www. mcpeekhoekstra.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Nov. 19, 2019