Bair, Julia
1951 - 2019
Julia R. Bair passed away in the comfort of her home in Southern Shores, North Carolina, on Thursday, April 4, 2019. She was surrounded by her family. Julie was born in Altoona, Pennsylvania in 1951 and grew up in nearby State College. She became an elementary school teacher following graduation from Penn State University. Julie taught at schools in Lewistown, Pennsylvania; Haddonfield, New Jersey; and Worthington and Dublin, Ohio. She had a special connection with children and particularly loved teaching first graders. She received Dublin's Teacher of the Year award and frequently received letters of thanks and praise from former students and parents. Julie was a kind, quiet, and thoughtful person with a welcoming, contagious smile. She made friends easily with many friendships continuing for life. She loved animals, especially the labrador retrievers that were companions throughout her life. Over the years her classroom was home to many hamsters and funny stories of escaped hamsters were common. Julie enjoyed traveling and walking on the beach but preferred to talk and laugh with family and friends. She is survived by Scott Bair, her husband of 41 years; their daughter, Katie Siebert, her husband, Warner Siebert, and their daughter, Annabelle; and by her brother, James Reddick. It was Julie and Scott's dream to retire to the Outer Banks of North Carolina, which they did in 2014. Family and friends whose lives Julie touched are invited to celebrate her life on Saturday, June 15 at 11 a.m. at Coffman Pavilion, near the outdoor in ice rink in Coffman Park off Emerald Parkway in Dublin, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, please send a contribution to the Stefanie Spielman Breast Center, Ohio State University, 1145 Olentangy River Road, Columbus, Ohio 43212.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 3, 2019