Home

POWERED BY

Services
Egan-Ryan Northwest Chapel
4661 Kenny Rd
Columbus, OH 43220
(614) 451-5900
Calling hours
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Grace Orthodox Church
5099 Postlewaite Rd.,
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
10:00 AM
Grace Orthodox Church
5099 Postlewaite Rd.,
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Julia Boardrow
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Julia Boardrow


2003 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Julia Boardrow Obituary
Boardrow, Julia
2003 - 2020
Julia Boardrow, age 16, passed away Friday, February 28, 2020 at home. A student at Dublin Scioto High School and an inspring participant in the electronic dance music community as well as a teacher of love to all. "PLUR". Survived by her parents, Gini and Jim Boardrow; brothers and sisters, Jamie Mielke, Gabe McGlone, Darron McGlone and Parker McGlone. A Funeral Service will be held 10 a.m. Saturday at Grace Orthodox Church, 5099 Postlewaite Rd., where friends may call one hour prior to the service. Burial to follow at Union Cemetery by the EGAN-RYAN FUNERAL HOME NORTHWEST CHAPEL.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Julia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -