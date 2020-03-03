|
|
Boardrow, Julia
2003 - 2020
Julia Boardrow, age 16, passed away Friday, February 28, 2020 at home. A student at Dublin Scioto High School and an inspring participant in the electronic dance music community as well as a teacher of love to all. "PLUR". Survived by her parents, Gini and Jim Boardrow; brothers and sisters, Jamie Mielke, Gabe McGlone, Darron McGlone and Parker McGlone. A Funeral Service will be held 10 a.m. Saturday at Grace Orthodox Church, 5099 Postlewaite Rd., where friends may call one hour prior to the service. Burial to follow at Union Cemetery by the EGAN-RYAN FUNERAL HOME NORTHWEST CHAPEL.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 4, 2020