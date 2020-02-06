Home

Viewing
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:30 PM
HILL FUNERAL HOME
Westerville, OH
Prayer Service
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
6:30 PM
HILL FUNERAL HOME
Westerville, OH
Viewing
Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Jobes Funeral Home
Memorial Mass
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Bernadette's Church
Monroeville, PA
Julia DiCecco Obituary
DiCecco, Julia
1953 - 2020
Julia Louise (Anderson) DiCecco, aged 66, died peacefully on February 4, 2020 in Columbus, OH after a heroic battle with pancreatic cancer. There will be a viewing in Westerville, OH at the HILL FUNERAL HOME on Friday, February 7, 2020 from 4-6:30p.m. followed by a prayer service at 6:30p.m. An additional viewing will be in Monroeville, PA at the Jobes Funeral Home on Sunday, February 9, 2020 from 1-4p.m. A Mass of Thanksgiving and Resurrection will be celebrated at St. Bernadette's Church in Monroeville, PA on Monday, February 10, 2020 at 10:30. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network or the United Mitochondrial Disease Foundation (UMDF). https://secure.pancan.org/site/Donation2?df_id=2681&mfc_pref=T&2681.donation=form1. Complete obituary and remembrances can be shared at www.HillFuneral.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 7, 2020
