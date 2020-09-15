Fedeczko, Julia
1925 - 2020
Julia Fedeczko, age 95, of Columbus, Ohio, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Friday, September 11, 2020. She was born May 13, 1925 in Cviatkova Velyka, Ukraine to the late Yustyn and Mykhaylyna Reshetar Khomyk. Julia worked in the labor camps during WWII where she met George Fedeczko. They were married on November 23, 1947 in Klagenfurt, Austria. Julia and George immigrated to the United States after WWII and settled in Columbus where she worked for the Ohio Bell Company. Julia was a dedicated and active member of St. John Chrysostom Byzantine Church and the Ukrainian community in Columbus, Ohio. She is preceded in death by her husband George (February 14, 2006); several brothers and sisters. She is survived by her children, George (Elvira) Fedeczko and Steve (Joyce) Fedeczko; sisters, Olya Unguryan and Emilya Labuk, both living in the Ukraine; grandchildren, Natalie (Sean) Smith, Greg Fedeczko and Kristina Fedeczko. A funeral mass will be held Friday 10am September 18, 2020 at ST. JOHN CHRYSOSTOM BYZANTINE CHURCH, 5858 Cleveland Avenue, Columbus, Ohio with Fr. Robert Jager Celebrant. Interment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery. Arrangements by SCHOEDINGER WORTHINGTON CHAPEL. Visit www.schoedinger.com
to send online condolences to the family. Due to COVID, seating at the church is limited. If you plan to attend, please confirm your attendance with the church at 614-882-7578 or visit www.byzantinecolumbus.com