Julia Fleming
1936 - 2020
Julia Chloe Fleming, age 84, passed away November 14, 2020. Celebration of Life 11am Thursday, November 19, 2020 at First A.M.E. Zion Church, 873 Bryden Road, where the family will receive friends from 10am until start of service. Services entrusted to DIEHL-WHITTAKER FUNERAL SERVICE, 720 E. Long St. To attend the service remotely, send flowers and post an expression of sympathy and support for the family, please visit Julia's memorial celebration wall at www.diehl-whittaker.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2020.
