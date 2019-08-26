|
|
Armstrong, Julia L.
1925 - 2019
Julia Lee (Ashcraft) Armstrong, age 93, died on August 24, 2019 at the Kobacker House, after a brief illness. Julia was born in Mt. Vernon, Ohio on November 23, 1925 to the late Harold and Marie (Shireman) Ashcraft. Also preceding her in death was her husband of 62 years, Dale E. Armstrong. She will be deeply missed by her children, Susan (Tom) Vivyan, Sarah J. Armstrong, Elizabeth A. Armstrong and Bradford (Sarah) Armstrong; 9 grandchildren, Andrew (Lauren) Zapp, Brendan Zapp, Christopher Zapp, Amanda (Josh Cantor) Herlihy, Sean (Dani) Herlihy, Kyle (Amanda) Herlihy, Rachel (Scott) Clifton, Olivia (Jacob) Morley, Benjamin (Delilah) Armstrong; 9 great-grandchildren, William Zapp, Benjamin Zapp, Maeve Herlihy Cantor, Oliver Herlihy Cantor, Sam Herlihy Cantor, Luca Herlihy, Remy Herlihy, Naomi Herlihy and Calvin Clifton. She was a graduate of Western College for Women, Oxford, Ohio; a member of PEO, Chapter BX; a former docent, Columbus Museum of Art, Sanibel Bike Club and Sanibel Congregational Church. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the . Please visit www.schoedinger.com to share memories and condolences. Funeral arrangements entrusted to SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Aug. 28, 2019