Wall, Julia Mae Allison
1924 - 2020
Julia Mae Allison Wall was born on Wednesday, April 16th, 1924 to Donald Moore Allison and Alice Mary Fowler Allison. She passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday February 25th, 2020. Julie graduated from Cambridge High School in Cambridge, OH in 1942, where she was a Drum Majorette. She graduated from Saint Francis Hospital Nursing School in Columbus in 1945. Julie graduated from the University of Dayton with a Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing Education in 1949. She taught nursing at White Cross Hospital in Columbus and treasured the opportunity to help develop caring and compassionate caregivers. While she was Associate Director of Nursing at Ohio State, she met Dr. Robert L. Wall in 1951 while he was caring for her ailing father. They were married later that year in Columbus on November 24th, 1951 at St. Alban's Episcopal Church. They were married nearly 50 years as he passed one month before that celebration was to occur. Julie was a volunteer school nurse at Tremont Elementary in Upper Arlington, as well as Upper Arlington High School. She served as President and on the Board of Directors of the Starling-Ohio Women's Club. The Club was in service to the Colleges of Medicine and Dentistry at The Ohio State University, awarding scholarships to deserving students. During the Vietnam War she aided military families as a volunteer through the American Red Cross. Julie and her family were founding members of Upper Arlington Lutheran Church which was formed in 1956. Bob and Julie moved to Muirfield Village in 1977 and were one of the original residents of "The Mews". Julie then began her successful Dublin, OH real estate career earning multiple "Million Dollar Club" awards. Julie, an avid Ohio State Buckeye football fan, traveled to many away games and didn't miss a season at The Shoe. She was there this past Fall for the Buckeyes game against Florida Atlantic where she brought home a 45-21 win. She was also a passionate supporter of all her children and grandchildren's individual sports. Rarely missing any game or match.
Julie is preceded by her most loving and adoring husband Bob, her parents and her brother Thomas Richard Allison. She is survived by their four children, Bruce (Kathy) Wall, Kyme (Ian) Rennick, Rob (Carol) Wall and Wendy (Pete) Hillan. Also survived by seven grandchildren, Sarah (Brett) Fortier, Danny (Katherine) Rennick, Tyler Wall, Travis Wall, Ben Hillan, Julie Rennick and Brendan Hillan; 3 great grandchildren, Jack Fortier, Allison Jane Fortier, and Emmet Hillan. Julie was a loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother and friend who challenged everyone to be the best they could be in all life's endeavors. "How firm thy friendship, how strong thy family" …Services will be held Wednesday, March 4th, 2020 at 11 am at Upper Arlington Lutheran Church, 2300 Lytham Road, Upper Arlington, Ohio 43220. Reception to follow. In lieu of flowers please consider donating to Upper Arlington Lutheran Church, or the Dublin City Library.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 1, 2020