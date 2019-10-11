|
Fehr, Julia R.
1946 - 2019
Julia R. Fehr, age 72, Thursday, October 10, 2019. Preceded in death by parents Virgil and Emma. Survived by daughter, Katrina; and grandson, Richard "Ricky" Pittman; brother, Thomas; sisters, Peggy, Mary (Gene) Nelson, Christine Rezika, Jeanie (George) Hopkins and Kathy (Kevin) Ronk; numerous nieces nephews cousins and an aunt. Visitation Monday 6-8pm at the MAEDER-QUINT-TIBERI FUNERAL HOME, 1068 South High St., where the funeral will be held 10AM Tuesday. Burial later. To sign on line guest book, please visit www.maederquinttiberi.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 13, 2019