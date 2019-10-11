Home

POWERED BY

Services
Maeder-Quint-Tiberi Funeral Home
1068 South High Street
Columbus, OH 43206
(614) 444-1185
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Maeder-Quint-Tiberi Funeral Home
1068 South High Street
Columbus, OH 43206
View Map
Funeral
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
Maeder-Quint-Tiberi Funeral Home
1068 South High Street
Columbus, OH 43206
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Julia Fehr
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Julia R. Fehr


1946 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Julia R. Fehr Obituary
Fehr, Julia R.
1946 - 2019
Julia R. Fehr, age 72, Thursday, October 10, 2019. Preceded in death by parents Virgil and Emma. Survived by daughter, Katrina; and grandson, Richard "Ricky" Pittman; brother, Thomas; sisters, Peggy, Mary (Gene) Nelson, Christine Rezika, Jeanie (George) Hopkins and Kathy (Kevin) Ronk; numerous nieces nephews cousins and an aunt. Visitation Monday 6-8pm at the MAEDER-QUINT-TIBERI FUNERAL HOME, 1068 South High St., where the funeral will be held 10AM Tuesday. Burial later. To sign on line guest book, please visit www.maederquinttiberi.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Julia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now