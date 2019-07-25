|
|
Sickles, Julia R.
Julia R. Sickles, age 65, of Hilliard, OH, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, July 23, 2019. Family will receive friends from 11am-1pm TUESDAY, JULY 30, 2019 at the TIDD FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 5265 Norwich Street, Hilliard, OH 43026, (614)-876-1722, where her Funeral Service will follow the visitation and begin at 1pm TUESDAY. Burial will follow at Alton Cemetery, Galloway, OH. Please visit www.tiddfuneralservice.com to read the complete obituary and to send condolences to Julia's family.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on July 28, 2019