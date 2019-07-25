Home

Tidd Funeral Home - Hilliard
5265 Norwich Street
Hilliard, OH 43026
614-876-1722
Service
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Tidd Funeral Home - Hilliard
5265 Norwich Street
Hilliard, OH 43026
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
1:00 PM
Tidd Funeral Home - Hilliard
5265 Norwich Street
Hilliard, OH 43026
View Map
Julia R. Sickles

Julia R. Sickles Obituary
Sickles, Julia R.
Julia R. Sickles, age 65, of Hilliard, OH, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, July 23, 2019. Family will receive friends from 11am-1pm TUESDAY, JULY 30, 2019 at the TIDD FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 5265 Norwich Street, Hilliard, OH 43026, (614)-876-1722, where her Funeral Service will follow the visitation and begin at 1pm TUESDAY. Burial will follow at Alton Cemetery, Galloway, OH. Please visit www.tiddfuneralservice.com to read the complete obituary and to send condolences to Julia's family.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on July 28, 2019
