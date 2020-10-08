Shivener, Julia
1962 - 2020
Julia Ellen Shivener, age 58, passed away unexpectedly on October 3, 2020. Julia was born on August 4, 1962, in Columbus Ohio to Gerald and Joyce (Holliday) Shivener. Julia is survived by her soulmate and spouse of 29 years, Stephanie McCormick; her father, Gerald Shivener; brothers, Jeffrey (Mary) Shivener and Jonathan Shivener; her loving aunt, Dorothy Young and loving uncle, Ronald (Vicki) Holliday; her dear father and mother-in-law, James and Marsha McCormick; and sister-in-law, Heidi McCormick (Daniel Tartaglia). She is also survived by many dear nieces, nephews, cousins and loving friends. She was preceded in death by her loving mother Joyce (Holliday) Shivener and dear aunt Clarys Holliday. Julia worked at Defense Information Systems Agency for 29 years where she embraced her job in public service and enjoyed the people she worked with. She loved the ocean, enjoyed exploring the nation's National parks, and loved her sports, especially the NFL and the Columbus Blue Jackets. Julia had a caring spirit and a loving heart. She made her mission in life to help others and wanted everyone to be happy. A memorial and celebration of Julia's life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made in Julia's name to Friends of the Homeless in care of Southeast Inc. or Disabled American Veterans
