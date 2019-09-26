|
|
Spanu, Julia
1924 - 2019
Julia Spanu, 94, passed away on Sunday, September 22. She was preceded in death by parents Angelo and Maria (Tedde) Spanu, sisters Antoinette, Jeannette, Lina, Josephine, Yolanda, and brother Pierre. A beloved figure in her family, she is survived by many nieces and nephews in the United States, France, and Italy. Julia embraced life even through her later years, inspiring generations. She was a winemaker who danced daily and loved to travel to Europe to visit family, including her Tunisian homeland as recently as 2008. Family gatherings were her favorite venue for offering "Julia's advice." She was born November 25, 1924, in Gaâfour, Tunisia. Julia immigrated to America on February 2, 1951, with the help of her sister Yolanda, who had arrived five years earlier with husband Anthony Piras. Julia's sisters Lina and Josephine followed during the 1950s. Julia worked as a professional seamstress for many years and operated a silk screen shop until her retirement. Her family and friends will hold a private celebration and memorial of Julia's life at a later date. Arrangements by DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, Pickerington. Online condolences at www.spencefuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Sept. 28, 2019