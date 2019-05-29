Home

Services
Brown Funeral Home & Blue Lake Crematory
1068 Main St.
Chipley, FL 32428
(850) 638-4010
Visitation
Friday, May 31, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Brown Funeral Home
Funeral service
Friday, May 31, 2019
11:00 AM
Brown Funeral Home
Julia Wycuff Obituary
Wycuff, Julia
Julia I. Wycuff, age 65, of Vernon, FL, passed from this life on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at Fort Walton Beach Medical Center. She was born on May 3, 1954 to the late Mont and Clarah C. (McKinster) Moore in Louisa, KY. Julia, formerly of Ohio, moved to Orlando, FL in 1984 with her husband Herbert. Then in 2016 they moved to the Vernon area to be closer to family. She is survived by her loving husband, Herbert W. Wycuff of Vernon, FL; one daughter, Julia C.K.W. Steverson and husband, Alan of Vernon, FL; one brother, James Donald Moore of Columbus, OH; one sister, Mary Frances Adkins of Louisa, KY; two grandchildren, Julia Rae Ann Wycuff and Wesley Trace Steverson. Funeral Services will be held on Friday, May 31, 2019 at Brown Funeral Home. Visitation will be held from 10-11 A.M. with Funeral Service to follow. Memorialization will follow by cremation. Family and friends may sign the online register at www.brownfh.net
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 30, 2019
