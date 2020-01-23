|
|
Yang, Julia
1945 - 2020
Julia Ann (Stallkamp) Yang, 75, passed away peacefully January 23, 2020. Julia was born January 13, 1945, in Dayton, Ohio. She was a graduate of Dayton's Julienne High School ('63), University of Dayton (B.A. '67), and the Ohio State University (M.S.W. '80). She also completed Ph.D. coursework at OSU. Julia had a long career in clinical social work and touched many lives in Central Ohio through her clinical work with adults and children and through teaching professional ethics at OSU. Julia was an active parishioner at St. Patrick Church and, previously, at Holy Family Church, organizing the eucharistic adoration and singing in the choir. She was also a member of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Discalced Carmelite community (entered 2001) and the Serra Club. Julia danced ballet in her youth, enjoyed driving through the countryside, music, and Notre Dame and OSU football. Julia is survived by her two sons and their families, Anthony A. and Lilian E. (Yip) Yang, and William D. and Rosanne T. (Mitchell) Yang and their sons, Alexander, Daniel, and Zachary; and by her brother and his wife, Richard A. Stallkamp and Linda S. Marcetti. She was preceded in death by her parents Gilbert H. and Mary A. (Smith) Stallkamp. Visitation will be held 2-5pm Sunday, January 26, at MAEDER-QUINT-TIBERI Funeral Home, 1068 S. High St., Columbus. Prayer service 4:30pm. Mass of the Christian burial will be held at 10am Monday, January 27, at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 280 N. Grant Ave., followed by burial at Resurrection Cemetery, and a luncheon at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Patrick Catholic Church or Mount Carmel Foundation Hospice Fund, 1144 Dublin Rd., Columbus, OH 43215. To view and sign the on-line register, visit www.MaederQuintTiberi.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jan. 24 to Jan. 25, 2020