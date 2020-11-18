1/1
Juliann (Vargo) Blanks
1957 - 2020
Juliann M. Vargo Blanks, age 62, went home to her Heavenly Father on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at her residence in Galloway, Ohio with her husband Paul and close friend Vicki Getson by her side. Born November 21, 1957 to the late Julius and Mary Ann Vargo. 1975 graduate of Bishop Watterson High School. She attended the Ohio State University. Her hobbies included Golf, she was a member of Heritage Golf Club and Egypt Valley Country Club in Grand Rapids MI and numerous charities, including Wounded Warriors, Sam's Fans, Buckeye Cruise for Cancer and American Cancer Society, her generosity was second to none. Juliann was a wonderful hostess. Also preceding her in death is her sister Sharon Vargo Bond. Survived by her loving husband, Paul Blanks; children, Allison (Brandon) Young and Geoffrey Fourman; grandchildren, Maddie, Owen, Miller and Ryder; step-children, Bianca Bosch and Jacqui Painano; brother, J. Michael (Sandy) Vargo; numerous nieces and nephews. Due to Covid-19, a celebration of life and funeral Mass will be held at a later date and time. Arrangements under the care of the MAEDER-QUINT-TIBERI Funeral Home, 614-444-1185. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to one of the above listed charities in Juliann's name. To view and sign the on-line register, visit www.
MaederQuintTiberi.com

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Maeder-Quint-Tiberi Funeral Home
1068 South High Street
Columbus, OH 43206
(614) 444-1185
