Burke, Julianne

1941 - 2019

Julianne "Julie" Burke, 77, of Johnstown, Ohio passed away peacefully on July 13, 2019. She was born July 24, 1941 in Columbus to Paul and Elona (Staso) Radich; also preceded in death by her sister Carolyn Levandowski and sister-in-law Anita Foresta. Julie was a graduate of Eastmoor High School and earned a bachelor's degree in education from St. Mary of the Springs in 1964. She went on to teach 2nd grade at the Christ the King as well as in the Johnstown Monroe School system. Following retirement, she worked as a dietary technician. Julie enjoyed the camaraderie she found in being a member of the Red Hat Society and was very involved at Church of the Ascension, where she served on the liturgical committee. She loved baking, sometimes with the help of her grandchildren, and was known to win a few ribbons at the Hartford County Fair. She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Richard P. Burke; son Tim (Alita) Burke and their children Nicole and Trevor; daughter Kathy Burke; nephews, cousins, extended family and friends. Visitation will be held from 4-7pm Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at Schoedinger Northeast, 1051 E. Johnstown Rd., Gahanna. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11am Wednesday at Church of the Ascension, 555 S. Main St., Johnstown followed by a light lunch. Graveside service 2pm at St. Joseph Cemetery in Lockbourne, Ohio; Fr. Mark Ghiloni presiding. Those who wish may contribute to Mt. Carmel Hospice in her memory. Visit www.schoedinger.com to offer condolences. Published in The Columbus Dispatch on July 15, 2019