Home

POWERED BY

Services
Deyo-Davis Funeral Home - Columbus
1177 W. Fifth Avenue
Columbus, OH 43212
614-486-2445
Prayer Service
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Resurrection Cemetery
9571 N. High St.
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Julie Essig
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Julie A. Essig


1959 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Julie A. Essig Obituary
Essig, Julie A.
Julie A. Essig, born September 30, 1959 and went to be with the Lord August 31, 2019. Preceded in death by mother Betty and father Gordon. Survived by husband, Gary; son, Louis; daughter, Colleen; and grandson, Jaden. Julie graduated from DeSales High School. She was a devoted wife and mother to her children. She will be deeply missed. "We love you!!" A prayer service will be held 11 AM Tuesday, September 10 at Resurrection Cemetery, 9571 N. High St. Online condolences may be made at www.deyodavis.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Sept. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Julie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now