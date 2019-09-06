|
|
Essig, Julie A.
Julie A. Essig, born September 30, 1959 and went to be with the Lord August 31, 2019. Preceded in death by mother Betty and father Gordon. Survived by husband, Gary; son, Louis; daughter, Colleen; and grandson, Jaden. Julie graduated from DeSales High School. She was a devoted wife and mother to her children. She will be deeply missed. "We love you!!" A prayer service will be held 11 AM Tuesday, September 10 at Resurrection Cemetery, 9571 N. High St. Online condolences may be made at www.deyodavis.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Sept. 7, 2019