Davis, Julie
Julie Davis, #PirateQueen and Warrior Princess, gave cancer the finger and walked off the field of battle at the age of 59, unbowed, on March 26, 2020. She is survived by her mother and father, Shirley and Bob Davis of Akron, Ohio; and her brother, Rob and his wife, Erika; and her brother, John and his wife, Rachel. Also left behind is her husband of 33 years, and best friend of 38 years, Mark Wayda of Columbus, Ohio, and New Orleans, Louisiana. She also leaves behind countless friends who love her dearly. One of Julie's favorite writers, Gabriel Garcia Márquez, wrote, "If I knew that this would be the last time you pass through this door, I'd embrace you, kiss you, and call you back for one more. If I knew this would be the last time I would hear your voice, I'd take hold of each word to be able to hear it over and over again. If I knew this is the last time I see you, I'd tell you I love you and would not just assume foolishly you know it already." Julie and Mark were grateful to have an opportunity to say goodbye, and they said all the words (Julie used more!) that they already knew in their hearts to be true. Each had lived an extraordinarily joyous life, being so fortunate to have had their best buddy also be their spouse. From the grandest of adventures to the smallest of moments shared, their lives together were so filled with laughter and love, that neither could imagine any other life. A few weeks before she passed, Julie gave Mark a little plate (anyone who had ever been to their house knew Julie loved little plates and bowls that sat on the bar filled with all sorts of snacks). This particular plate is perhaps the most wonderful gift he had ever received, because it has on it the lyrics, "You Are My Sunshine," and it will always remind him of Julie singing that to him many times over the years, in a purposefully high-pitched and a little silly voice. It touched his heart each time she sang it, and he will never forget it. One of Julie's other favorite writers, Walt Whitman, wrote, "I have learned that to be with those I like is enough." Julie also talked at the end of their friends. Everyone was Julie's friend, even if she just met you, but Julie was talking about their good friends, those with whom they had shared years or decades together, and who numbered in the thousands. To those who know Julie, the first word used to describe her is "generous." Julie has a good, open, and giving heart and a generosity of spirit. She brings joy to so many, and she said that it was sharing with their friends, hearing them laugh, hearing them sing the many songs Julie composed over the years, or performing in one of Julie's "not ready for prime time" theater extravaganzas, that gave her the greatest joy. Over the years Julie and Mark hosted hundreds of parties for their friends, sharing great food and drink, and helping forge bonds of friendship that will outlast this awful moment. Julie spent a lifetime fighting for women, workers, the poor, and the hungry, lending her incredible energies to such organizations as the ACLU (state and national), the Ohio Legal Assistance Foundation, the Franklin Park Conservatory Women's Board, the Partnership for Excellence, A Portable Theater, the National Abortion Rights Action League, CATCO, and the Clintonville Beechwold Community Resource Center (people won't soon forget the Julie Davis Charity Birthday Golf Classic!). We now have another fight on our hands. Julie died of an extremely rare and aggressive form of a head and neck cancer. As it became clear what we were up against, we did our due diligence to determine the best place for Julie to receive treatment, and everything we read and everyone we talked with said that for head and neck cancer, we could not be in better hands than at Ohio State Medical Center's Arthur James Cancer Hospital. Our six-month battle, shoulder-to-shoulder with these amazing health care professionals, confirmed that assessment. Julie and I want to help those professionals continue to carry the fight to this horrible disease, especially Dr. Marcello Bonomi, our Medical Oncologist, and Dr. Dukagjin Blakaj, our Radiation Oncologist. Therefore, we are today announcing a new named fund at the OSU Medical Center that will support the research of these great physicians as they battle head and neck cancer. In lieu of flowers or any other gifts or tributes, we ask donations be made to the Julie Davis "Pirate Queen" Memorial Research Fund (316935) at The Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center – Arthur G. James Cancer Hospital and Richard J. Solove Research Institute. Gifts may be made online at give.osu.edu (just search for the fund number listed above or "Pirate Queen" and her fund will come up) or by mail to PO Box 183112, Columbus, OH 43218. We appreciate your joining us in this fight. Whitman once said, "Either define the moment, or it will define you." Julie Davis #PirateQueen defined each and every moment. Mark sends his best buddy off with all the love in his heart, grateful for a lifetime of laughter.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Apr. 5 to Apr. 6, 2020