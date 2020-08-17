Davidson, Julie Lynn

1953 - 2020

Julie Lynn Davidson, beloved wife of David Huelsman and loving mother of Taylor Huelsman and daughter-in-law Jade Lowe, passed away on August 12, 2020, following a three-year battle with cancer. Julie was born October 23, 1953, to JoAnn Davidson of Reynoldsburg, Ohio and the late John R. Davidson. Julie is also survived by her sister, Jenifer Enslen; niece, Emily Enslen; and nephews, Alex Enslen and Maxwell Enslen. Julie graduated with a Bachelor of Education degree from the University of Toledo in 1975 and earned a Master of Arts in Education from The Ohio State University in 1983. Julie taught fourth grade at Rose Hill Elementary in Reynoldsburg, Ohio for more than 30 years. Parents often requested her as a teacher for their children and she was known for her nurturing and gentle demeanor. After her retirement, Julie enjoyed attending the birthday celebrations, weddings, and graduations of her former students. Private interment will be at Maple Grove Cemetery in Findlay, Ohio. A Celebration of Life for Julie will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to a cancer organization of your choice. Arrangements entrusted to Schoedinger East Chapel.



