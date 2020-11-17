1/
Julie Meier
1946 - 2020
{ "" }
Meier, Julie
Julie Ann Meier, 74, of Powell, passed away on November 16, 2020 at her home. She was born on September 25, 1946 to Francis J. and Loretta M. (Reis) Meier in Columbus, OH. Julie spent her career working for the US Social Security Administration. She is survived by a sister, Jodell Fischer of Powell; four brothers, Gregory (Rose) Meier of Cleveland, Mark Meier of Mount Vernon, Matthew (Diane) Meier of Delaware and Jerry (Deborah) Meier of Parsippany, NJ; nieces and nephews, Noah (Valerie), Tyler (Katie), Grant (Libby), Melissa, Jonathan (Jessica), Erin (Sean), Kimberly, Todd, Alexis (Adam), Whitney (Michael); great nieces and nephews, Emma, Hewitt, Avery, Molly, Leni, Jonah, and Georgie. She was preceded in death by paternal grandparent William and Mary Meier, maternal grandparent Jacob and Cecelia Reis, her parents Francis and Loretta Meier, and brother-in-law David Fischer. Graveside Services will be held at Mount Calvary Cemetery, 307 Wooster Road, Mount Vernon, OH 43050 at 11am on Thursday, November 19, 2020. The Lasater Funeral Home is handling the arrangements for the Meier family. Please visit www.lasaterfuneralhomes.com

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Nov. 17 to Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
19
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Mount Calvary Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Lasater Funeral Home
11337 Upper Gilchrist Road
Mount Vernon, OH 43050
(740) 392-0005
