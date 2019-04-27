|
Moose, Julie
1936 - 2019
Julie Marie Rose Moose, age 82, passed away on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at her residence. A very devout Catholic, she was a long time member of St Stephen the Martyr Catholic Church, as well as serving many of the other parishes on the west side of Columbus. Preceded in death by: Daughter: Sandra Suzanne Moose. Brother: Paul Edward Recktenwaldt. Survived by: Loving husband: Richard. Children: Stacie Moose, Andrew (Sharri) Moose, Angela (Tim B.) Moose, Cynthia (Jerry) Walters and Timothy (Julie) Moose. Grandchildren: Casandra, Rachelle, Zebulon, Kelly, Kayli, Bethany, Nicholas and Buddy. Sister: Mary Therese West. Numerous great grandchildren, other family and friends. Funeral Mass, 3PM Tuesday at St Stephen the Martyr Catholic Church, 4131 Clime Rd. Memorial gathering with light refreshments will follow from 4-6pm. Arrangements completed at JERRY SPEARS FUNERAL HOME with CREMATORY, 2693 W. Broad St.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 28, 2019