Straub, Julie

1946 - 2020

Julie M. Straub, 73, passed away peacefully on May 11, 2020 at the James Cancer Hospital due to complications from Covid-19. Julie was the eldest of ten children, born July 22, 1946 to John "Jack" T. Straub, Sr. and Joan "Jonnie" Berry Straub. She is predeceased by her parents and her brother, Richard. Julie is survived by siblings: John (Kim), Danny (Alice), Paul (Nan), Sally (Jerry Kamman), Kitty (Steve Hemingway), Berry, Mary, and Marty (Christine). Additionally, she is survived by many nieces, nephews, great nieces and a great nephew. Julie was a graduate of St. Mary of the Springs Academy, Ohio Dominican College (ODU), and The Ohio State University. Julie loved to cook, and in the 1970's Julie was the kitchen manager at the Agora on High Street and had a catering business. In the years that followed, she taught English and was the assistant principal at St. Joseph Academy. Also, she provided reading support at St. Timothy School. We are grateful to Dr. Katie Wang, Dr. Craig Laufenberg, and the nurses and staff on the 11th Floor ICU North for their compassionate care of Julie. She will be remembered for her best and brightest qualities: her intellect, fun loving spirit, sincerity, acceptance and tolerance of others, strong Catholic faith, and love of family. At this time no service is planned. If desired, donations may be made in Julie's name to Ohio Dominican University, Advancement Office, 1216 Sunbury Rd, Columbus, OH 43219. Arrangements entrusted to Ohio Cremation & Memorial Society.



