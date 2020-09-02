Zosel, Julie
1982 - 2020
Julie Ann Zosel, 56, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, September 1, 2020. She was born January 12, 1964 in Columbus, Ohio. She was a 1982 graduate of Grove City H.S. Julie worked with her father, Jerry for 37 years at Crane and Tractor and helped him operate his entire busines. She was an expert on Allis Chalmers/Fiat Allis heavy equipment and parts. She was a master gardener in her yard and many others. Her pets were very important to her. She cherished the time that she was able to spend with family and friends. Julie is survived by her loving parents, Jerry and Barbara (Haughn) Zosel; siblings, Sheila (Sam Herman) Gillilan, Steve (Susan Francis) Zosel, and Peggy (Bill Bethel) Benson; nieces, Brittany (Arturo Chavez) Gillilan, Carrie Benson, and Cassie (Sean) Mittelman; nephew, Brian Gillilan; close friends, Ronnie Mullins, Randy Daniels, and Candy Cruz; and many other relatives, friends, vendor friends, and customers. Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Friday, September 4, 2020 at the SCHOEDINGER GROVE CITY CHAPEL, 3920 Broadway, Grove City. A private funeral service will be held at a later date. Interment Concord Cemetery. GUESTS ARE RESPECTFULLY ASKED TO WEAR MASKS AT ALL TIMES IN THE BUILDING AND ONLY 25 PEOPLE WILL BE ALLOWED IN THE BUILDING AT A TIME TO ENSURE SAFETY FOR ALL IN ATTENDANCE. Contributions may be made to Partners for Paws, P.O. Box 282, Circleville, OH 43113. Visit www.schoedinger.com
