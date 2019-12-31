|
|
Chambers, Juliette
1924 - 2019
Juliette B. (Epps) Chambers, age 95, of Columbus, died Monday, December 30 2019 at New Albany Care Center. She was born April 13, 1924 in Lagrange, GA, daughter of the late Charles L. and Julia R. (Heard) Epps. She was a retired registered nurse with The Ohio State University Hospital following over 30 years of service. She is survived by her 5 children, Carla Chambers, Cedra (Charles) Westbrook, Cy Chambers, Charles (Nichole) Chambers and Clay (Cheryl) Chambers; grandchildren, Cerick, Chrestien, Carlesha, Cedra, Chelsea, Chyna and Charles; 9 great grandchildren; a host of nieces and nephews, many other relatives and many friends. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters and four brothers. Funeral Service will be held 10:00 am Saturday, January 4, 2020 at SCHOEDINGER EAST CHAPEL, 5360 E. Livingston Ave., Columbus, OH 43232 where family will receive friends after 9:00 am Saturday until time of service. Interment Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to share a memory of send condolences to Juliette's family.
In lieu of flowers or those who may contribute to the .
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jan. 1 to Jan. 2, 2020