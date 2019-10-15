|
Mangum Jr, Julius
1958 - 2019
Julius Ray Mangum Jr., age 61. Sunrise May 6, 1958 and Sunset October 7, 2019. Visitation 11AM and Funeral Service 12PM Friday, October 25, 2019 at New Fellowship Baptist Church. 3420 Petzinger Rd, 43232. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST. To read the complete obituary, order flowers and to offer condolences to the MANGUM Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 23, 2019