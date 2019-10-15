Home

Marlan Gary Funeral Home Chapel of Peace East
5456 E Livingston Ave
Columbus, OH 43232
(614) 604-8774
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
New Fellowship Baptist Church
3420 Petzinger Rd
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
12:00 PM
New Fellowship Baptist Church
3420 Petzinger Rd
Julius Mangum Jr.


1958 - 2019
Julius Mangum Jr. Obituary
Mangum Jr, Julius
1958 - 2019
Julius Ray Mangum Jr., age 61. Sunrise May 6, 1958 and Sunset October 7, 2019. Visitation 11AM and Funeral Service 12PM Friday, October 25, 2019 at New Fellowship Baptist Church. 3420 Petzinger Rd, 43232. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST. To read the complete obituary, order flowers and to offer condolences to the MANGUM Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 23, 2019
