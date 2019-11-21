|
|
Vargo, Julius
1936 - 2019
Julius James Vargo, age 83, Wednesday, November 13, 2019. Born July 30, 1936 to the late Julius and Margaret Vargo. 1953 Graduate of St. Mary's High School in German Village. In 1971 Julius along with his wife MaryAnn founded Vargo Companies. He was a member of Saint Simon and Jude Church, The Ohio State Alumni Club, and The Buckeye Club. Julius had a passion for giving and was involved in many charities. Preceded in death by his wife MaryAnn and daughter Sharon Vargo Bond. Survived by daughter, Juliann (Paul) Vargo Blanks; son, J. Michael Vargo (Sandy); grandchildren, Allison Papp, Geoffrey Fourman, Jason (Mary) Bond, Lauren (Josh) Hamby, Meghan (Jason) Bond, Caitlin (John) Wilt, Natalie Vargo and Tyler Wells; 10 great grandchildren; brother, George G. Vargo; numerous cousins, brothers-in-law and close friends. Friends received Monday, November 25, 2019 from 4-8 PM at MAEDER-QUINT-TIBERI Funeral Home, 1068 S. High St. Prayer service at 7:30 pm. Mass of Christian Burial 10am Tuesday, November 26 at St. Mary Catholic Church, German Village. Father William Metzger and Father Vince Nguyen, celebrants. Private burial at later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary Capital Campaign or . To view on-line video and sign the register, visit www.
MaederQuintTiberi.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2019