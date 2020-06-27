Jullian Arrington

Arrington, Jullian

Jullian "JuJu" Cortez Arrington, 17, from Altavista, Va., currently living in Columbus, Ohio, went to be with the Lord in Lynchburg Va., on Wednesday, June 24, 2020. Jullian was born in Lynchburg Va., on May 16, 2003, to Quinthnie Martin and Galen Jackson. He attended elementary and middle school in Altavista Va., where he played basketball. He was currently a high school student at Pickerington Central/Eastland-Fairfield Career Center, where he was in the pre-engineering program. He was a member of Columbus Christian Center, where he was an active member of the youth program U-Turn. He was currently working his first job at Raising Cane's after school. When he wasn't at school or working, he was up all-night playing video games. He loved playing basketball and riding bikes with his mom. He had a smile that would light up a room and he was a stranger to no one. He was the biggest kid at heart and loved spending time with his family. He is survived by his parents, Quinthnie "Poohlooh" Martin, Galen Jackson and his step-father, Eric Jackson; his grandparents, John Arrington, Jeannette Arrington, Barbra Martin, and Nathaniel Hall; his aunt and uncles, Heather (Luis) Vaca-Guzman, Jade (Fred) Morris, Samantha (Chad)Tucker, Dustin (Kyle)Lee, and Caleb (Jamie)Arrington, Michael (Tanya) Martin, Jermaine (Kendra) Martin, Kunta Martin; his cousins, Diamond, Latoya, Michaela, Jasmin, Zoe, India, Makalya, Bishop, Trey, Adriana, Jeramiah, Cecily, Kenady, Ava, Liam, Mia, Zane, Charlotte, Hazel, Rowen, Anita, Eli and Silas. A visitation service will be held at Tharp Funeral Home, 220 Breezewood Drive, Lynchburg, Va. 24502 from 6-8p.m. on Sunday, June 28, 2020. The church service will be at Tree Of Life Ministries at 2812 Greenview Dr., Lynchburg, Va. 24502 on Monday, June 29, 2020, at 1 p.m. Interment will be at Presbyterian Cemetery. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg is assisting the family. To send condolences please visit, www/tharpfuneralhome.com.



