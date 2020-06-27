Jullian Arrington
2003 - 2020
Arrington, Jullian
Jullian "JuJu" Cortez Arrington, 17, from Altavista, Va., currently living in Columbus, Ohio, went to be with the Lord in Lynchburg Va., on Wednesday, June 24, 2020. Jullian was born in Lynchburg Va., on May 16, 2003, to Quinthnie Martin and Galen Jackson. He attended elementary and middle school in Altavista Va., where he played basketball. He was currently a high school student at Pickerington Central/Eastland-Fairfield Career Center, where he was in the pre-engineering program. He was a member of Columbus Christian Center, where he was an active member of the youth program U-Turn. He was currently working his first job at Raising Cane's after school. When he wasn't at school or working, he was up all-night playing video games. He loved playing basketball and riding bikes with his mom. He had a smile that would light up a room and he was a stranger to no one. He was the biggest kid at heart and loved spending time with his family. He is survived by his parents, Quinthnie "Poohlooh" Martin, Galen Jackson and his step-father, Eric Jackson; his grandparents, John Arrington, Jeannette Arrington, Barbra Martin, and Nathaniel Hall; his aunt and uncles, Heather (Luis) Vaca-Guzman, Jade (Fred) Morris, Samantha (Chad)Tucker, Dustin (Kyle)Lee, and Caleb (Jamie)Arrington, Michael (Tanya) Martin, Jermaine (Kendra) Martin, Kunta Martin; his cousins, Diamond, Latoya, Michaela, Jasmin, Zoe, India, Makalya, Bishop, Trey, Adriana, Jeramiah, Cecily, Kenady, Ava, Liam, Mia, Zane, Charlotte, Hazel, Rowen, Anita, Eli and Silas. A visitation service will be held at Tharp Funeral Home, 220 Breezewood Drive, Lynchburg, Va. 24502 from 6-8p.m. on Sunday, June 28, 2020. The church service will be at Tree Of Life Ministries at 2812 Greenview Dr., Lynchburg, Va. 24502 on Monday, June 29, 2020, at 1 p.m. Interment will be at Presbyterian Cemetery. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg is assisting the family. To send condolences please visit, www/tharpfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 27 to Jun. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
28
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Tharp Funeral Home
JUN
29
Service
01:00 PM
Tree Of Life Ministries
Funeral services provided by
Tharp Funeral Home
220 Breezewood Drive
Lynchburg, VA 24502
(434) 237-9424
