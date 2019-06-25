Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for June Roberts
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

June A. Roberts

Obituary Condolences Flowers

June A. Roberts Obituary
Roberts, June A.
1928 - 2019
June A. Roberts, age 90, passed on June 23, 2019. Born in Milwaukee, Wi. Dec 4, 1928. Survived by husband, Ralph; sons, Bruce (Connie) Roberts, David (Linda) Roberts; sister, Betty Carter; and many grandsons and nieces. June attended Cass Tech H.S. in Detroit Mi. and excelled in Fashion and Design, and English Literature. She attended OSU to pursue those interest until she met the love of her life and future husband, Ralph. June graciously volunteered much of her time to charities such as Children's Hospital Twig, or to elderly individuals in need of help. She was active in several bowling leagues and loved playing Bridge and Canasta. She also owned "Back in Time Antiques" in German Village and New Albany. June loved traveling and Maine was her favorite spot. She was an avid MI. "Wolverine" fan but will be forgiven for that. She was loved by all who knew her and we will always carry fond memories of her in our hearts. A private celebration of life to be held at a later date to be determined.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.