|
|
Roberts, June A.
1928 - 2019
June A. Roberts, age 90, passed on June 23, 2019. Born in Milwaukee, Wi. Dec 4, 1928. Survived by husband, Ralph; sons, Bruce (Connie) Roberts, David (Linda) Roberts; sister, Betty Carter; and many grandsons and nieces. June attended Cass Tech H.S. in Detroit Mi. and excelled in Fashion and Design, and English Literature. She attended OSU to pursue those interest until she met the love of her life and future husband, Ralph. June graciously volunteered much of her time to charities such as Children's Hospital Twig, or to elderly individuals in need of help. She was active in several bowling leagues and loved playing Bridge and Canasta. She also owned "Back in Time Antiques" in German Village and New Albany. June loved traveling and Maine was her favorite spot. She was an avid MI. "Wolverine" fan but will be forgiven for that. She was loved by all who knew her and we will always carry fond memories of her in our hearts. A private celebration of life to be held at a later date to be determined.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 27, 2019