Bertley, June Alleyne
1929 - 2020
June Alleyne Bertley, of Montreal, Quebec, passed away on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 in St Catharines, Ontario at the age of 91. Born in Barbados, W.I., on June 29, 1929, June moved to Montreal to pursue university studies where she met her life-long love and partner, Dr. Leo W. Bertley. June and Leo were wedded on April 3, 1958 at Saint Patrick's Church in Montreal and celebrated 48 years of marriage until Leo's death in 2006. Earning four university degrees (Cum Laude and with Honors) in Arts, Business and Education, from McGill University, University of Montreal and Sir George Williams University (Concordia), as well as a Class "A" Teaching Diploma from the Department of Education, Quebec, June was a premiere educator and accomplished entrepreneur in the Canadian Community. With her McGill University Master's thesis entitled "The Role of the Black Community in the Education of Blacks in Montreal from 1910-1940" June became a pillar of the education landscape and later founded The Garvey Institute in 1984, where she remained its Executive Director for over 30 years. June also served as President of the Color Woman's Club of Montreal. As one of the oldest woman's organization in Canada (founded in 1902), the Color Woman's Club was an institution dedicated to uplifting citizens from poverty and ensuring the amelioration of both woman and the Black community. In 1977, June and Leo were selected by the Canadian government to represent Canada in FESTAC, the international festival celebrating world arts and culture, held in Lagos, Nigeria. Throughout her career, June won numerous awards including Business Person of the Year in Montreal in 2002. Moreover, in addition to having a busy career and being committed to community service, June was dedicated to her family, and lovingly raised four children, Deborah, John, Albert and Frederic and adored her grandchildren and great grandchildren. June loved being a dedicated Catholic, enjoyed painting, reading, gardening, and traveling, especially to her native country, Barbados.
Predeceased by her parents Albert Alleyne Miller and Millicent Horatio Miller (nee Hall), her brothers Harold, John and Victor Miller, and by her daughter Deborah Madeline Horatio Bertley-Garner (1989) and her husband Dr. Leo Bertley (2006). June is survived by her sisters, Ruth Jordan and Stella Odle; her three sons and daughters-in-law, John (Karen), Albert, and Frederic (Heather); grandchildren, Jamaal, Keshia, Jessica, Matthew, Stephanie, Justin, Keyshon, Davia and Abbilongo; and ten great grandchildren.
A private graveside service will take place at Rideau Memorial Gardens, Montreal. A memorial service and celebration of life will be held for June by her boys in the future. In lieu of flowers, or if so desired, please make donations in June's memory to (in Canada) the Alzheimer Society of Canada at https://alzheimer.ca/en/Home/Get-involved/Ways-to-donate
or (in the United States) for cancer research at Pelotonia: https://yourpelotonia.org/donate/donate-to-the-general-fund/
Online condolences available at www.butlerniagara.ca