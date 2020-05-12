Byrd, June
June Elizabeth Byrd, age 81 entered external life on May 11, 2020. June was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. June retired as a medical receptionist for the late Dr. Stewart Stock. She enjoyed shopping, roller skating, music, but most of all she enjoyed spending time with her family. Proceeded in death by husband; Robert Joseph Byrd, parents; Richard and Freda Bellomy, brothers; Richard (Adelaide) Bellomy, Charles "Sonny" Bellomy, brother in law; Clyde Elliott. Survived by children, Robert Jr. (Jody) Byrd, Denise (John) Muren, Thomas (Wendy) Byrd, Jacqueline (Willard) Good, 5 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren. Brother, Donald (Penny) Bellomy, Sisters, Theresa Elliott and Ruth(Youssef) Youssef, sister in law, Roberta (Charles) Bellomy, Penny Bellomy, Dietra Byrd, Vaynette Byrd, numerous nieces, nephews and friends. Mass of Christian burial will be held at Holy Cross Catholic Church, 205 S. 5th Street, Columbus Ohio 43215, June will be laid to rest at St. Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Alzheimer's Association in honor of June Elizabeth Byrd. BrightFocus.org/Alzheimers/donate" target="_new" rel="nofollow">https://supportBrightFocus.org/Alzheimers/donate Arrangements under the care of the MAEDER-QUINT-TIBERI Funeral Home, 614-444-1185. To view and sign the on-line register, visit www.
MaederQuintTiberi.com
"When you're alone with Jesus and he sweetly smiles on thee, will you gently whisper to him a littler prayer for me?"
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 12 to May 14, 2020.