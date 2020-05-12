June Byrd
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share June's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Byrd, June
June Elizabeth Byrd, age 81 entered external life on May 11, 2020. June was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. June retired as a medical receptionist for the late Dr. Stewart Stock. She enjoyed shopping, roller skating, music, but most of all she enjoyed spending time with her family. Proceeded in death by husband; Robert Joseph Byrd, parents; Richard and Freda Bellomy, brothers; Richard (Adelaide) Bellomy, Charles "Sonny" Bellomy, brother in law; Clyde Elliott. Survived by children, Robert Jr. (Jody) Byrd, Denise (John) Muren, Thomas (Wendy) Byrd, Jacqueline (Willard) Good, 5 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren. Brother, Donald (Penny) Bellomy, Sisters, Theresa Elliott and Ruth(Youssef) Youssef, sister in law, Roberta (Charles) Bellomy, Penny Bellomy, Dietra Byrd, Vaynette Byrd, numerous nieces, nephews and friends. Mass of Christian burial will be held at Holy Cross Catholic Church, 205 S. 5th Street, Columbus Ohio 43215, June will be laid to rest at St. Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Alzheimer's Association in honor of June Elizabeth Byrd. BrightFocus.org/Alzheimers/donate" target="_new" rel="nofollow">https://supportBrightFocus.org/Alzheimers/donate Arrangements under the care of the MAEDER-QUINT-TIBERI Funeral Home, 614-444-1185. To view and sign the on-line register, visit www.
MaederQuintTiberi.com
"When you're alone with Jesus and he sweetly smiles on thee, will you gently whisper to him a littler prayer for me?"

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 12 to May 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Maeder-Quint-Tiberi Funeral Home
1068 South High Street
Columbus, OH 43206
(614) 444-1185
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 12, 2020
Tom, Jackie, Denise and Bobby, So sorry to hear of your mothers passing. I can still remember her checking us is at Dr. Leipacks office when we had to go to the Dr. Mom and her always had much to talk about. My thoughts and prayers are with you and your families. God Bless you guys.
Carla Cordell
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved