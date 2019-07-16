|
|
Harris, June
1934 - 2019
June Whitehouse Harris, age 84, passed away Sunday, July 14, 2019. She was born on August 15, 1934 in South Bend, Indiana to the late Harlan and Elizabeth Whitehouse. June graduated with a Bachelor's Degree from Ohio Wesleyan University, class of 1956. She was a devoted mother and homemaker. June was once an active volunteer at Riverside Hospital and Central Ohio Diabetes Association. She has lived in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina and Lakeside, Ohio. In addition to her parents, June was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Kenneth "Bud" Harris. She is survived by her children, Cynthia Harris, Susan (James) Raphael, Jennifer Harris and Amy (Steven) Sherman; grandchildren, Kaitlin, Michael, Daniel and Thomas Raphael, Emily and Zachary Clark, Olivia, Edgar, Cynthia and Owen Sherman; and brother, John Whitehouse. Her family would like to thank the First Community Village Burkhart Assisted Living aides and nurses for their support and care. To share memories or condolences, please visit www.schoedinger.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on July 21, 2019