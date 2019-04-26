Hauff, June

1920 - 2019

June Rietzke Hauff, passed away at the age of 98 on April 25, 2019 with family and friends around her at Kensington Place. She was born on June 17, 1920 to the late Theodore and Dorothy King in Greenville, Ohio. June graduated from Miami University in 1942 with a Bachelor of Architecture. In 1945, she became Ohio's seventh registered female architect. She helped in the design and building of Kensington Place where she lived as soon as it was built about 25 years ago. She was a member of Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church and was a Lutheran Social Services board member from 1980-1986. June's first husband passed away in 1989. She married her "match from Heaven", Ed Hauff, who lost his wife in 1985. Ed and June started their life together in 1995. His family welcomed her with open arms and she often mentioned that she "married the whole damn family". They remember her love for knitting and crocheting and will miss her radiant smile the most. She will be missed by her daughter, Sharon (Fred) Ulrich; and son, Henry Hauff; grandchildren, Phil (Erin) Ulrich and Michelle (Attila) Nagy; nephews, Brian and Max King; 5 great grandchildren; and her friends from Kensington Place. Arrangements were entrusted with Schoedinger Northeast Chapel. A memorial service will take place on Sunday, April 28, 2019 at 4:30pm at Kensington Place, 1001 Parkview Blvd., Columbus, Ohio 43219. A graveside service will take place on Monday, April 30 at 11:30am at Glen Haven Memorial Estates, 8200 West National Road, New Carlisle, Ohio 45344. In lieu of flowers, her family is asking for donations to Lutheran Social Services at https://lssnetworkofhope.org/.