Dwayne R. Spence Funeral Home
550 Hill Rd. N.
Pickerington, OH 43147
614-837-7126
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Dwayne R. Spence Funeral Home
550 Hill Rd. N.
Pickerington, OH 43147
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
10:30 AM
Peace United Methodist
235 Diley Rd.
Pickerington, OH
June Hobensack


1935 - 2019
June Hobensack Obituary
Hobensack, June
1935 - 2019
June Hobensack, age 84, of Pickerington, died Sunday, September 15, 2019 at her residence surrounded by her family. Born April 2, 1935 in Vinton County to the late Russell and Anna (Wolfe) Scott. She attended Bliss Business College, and was a former secretary for Nationwide Insurance and Pickerington Schools. She was a member of Peace United Methodist Church and the Lydia Circle. June was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Ronald Hobensack on March 10 and a brother Carl Scott. She is survived by her daughters, Victoria Hobensack, Kristina (Jesse) Reyna, and Sheila (Mike) Woodall; grandchildren, Mollie Hobensack, Emily, Alissa, and Jesse Jr. Reyna, and Alexander Woodall; brothers, Roy Scott and Gene Scott; nieces and nephews. Friends may visit 5-8 pm Wednesday at the DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME, 550 Hill Rd N. (St. Rt. #256), Pickerington. Funeral service will be 10:30 am Thursday at Peace United Methodist, 235 Diley Rd., Pickerington, with Pastor Barb Parrot officiating. Interment Glen Rest Memorial Estate. Friends who wish may contribute to or Canine Companions for Independence in June's memory. Online condolences at www.spencefuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Sept. 17, 2019
