Hoy, June
1938 - 2020
June Hoy, age 81, of Columbus, Ohio passed away on Friday August 21, 2020. She was born on September 7, 1938 in Bartley, WV. Services will be held on August 31, 2020 at the Shaw-Davis Funeral Homes Clintonville Chapel, 4341 N High St., Columbus, Ohio 43214. Visitation will be from 10-11am, with the funeral service beginning at 11am, followed by a graveside service at Franklin Hills Memorial Garden in Canal Winchester, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, June has requested that memorial contributions be made to the American Diabetes Association. For full obituary please see shaw-davis.com
.