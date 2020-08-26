1/
June Hoy
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share June's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Hoy, June
1938 - 2020
June Hoy, age 81, of Columbus, Ohio passed away on Friday August 21, 2020. She was born on September 7, 1938 in Bartley, WV. Services will be held on August 31, 2020 at the Shaw-Davis Funeral Homes Clintonville Chapel, 4341 N High St., Columbus, Ohio 43214. Visitation will be from 10-11am, with the funeral service beginning at 11am, followed by a graveside service at Franklin Hills Memorial Garden in Canal Winchester, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, June has requested that memorial contributions be made to the American Diabetes Association. For full obituary please see shaw-davis.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Aug. 26 to Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
31
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Shaw-Davis Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
31
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Shaw-Davis Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
31
Graveside service
Franklin Hills Memorial Garden
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Shaw-Davis Funeral Home
4341 North High Street
Columbus, OH 43214
(614) 262-2600
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Columbus Dispatch

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved