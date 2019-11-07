|
|
Jacobs, June
June Jacobs, age 79, passed into her saviors arms on 10-9-2019 in Port Charlotte, Fl. She was a 1957 graduate of South H.S. She was preceded in death by her husband Ron of 57 years in 2015 and parents Mary Brodbeck and Carl Brodbeck. She is survived by son, Scott (Annette) Jacobs; sisters, Carlene (Phil) Starcher, Judy (Jack) Rainey; grandsons, Scott, Christian, Justin Jacobs and Jonathan (Andi) Combs; many nieces, nephews and dear friends.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Nov. 9, 2019