Jordan, June
1940 - 2019
June Marlene Jordan, age 78. Sunrise September 11, 1940 and Sunset August 21, 2019. Visitation 9:00 AM and Funeral Service 10:00 AM Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Goodwill Baptist Church, 806 Taylor Ave. Interment at Eastlawn Cemetery. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE NORTH 2500 Cleveland Ave. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute and to offer condolences to the JORDAN Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Aug. 29, 2019