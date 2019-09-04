The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rutherford Corbin Funeral Home
515 High Street
Worthington, OH 43085
614-885-4006
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Rutherford Corbin Funeral Home
515 High Street
Worthington, OH 43085
View Map
Memorial service
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
1:00 PM
Worthington Presbyterian Church
773 High St
Worthington, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for June Mishler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

June Mishler


1930 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
June Mishler Obituary
Mishler, June
1930 - 2019
June (Phyllis) Gerthing Mishler, of Worthington, OH, passed away on September 1, 2019 at the age of 88 after a brief illness. She passed peacefully surrounded by close family. June was born on December 2, 1930 the only child to Frederick C. and Thelma R. Gerthing in Youngstown, OH. She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Herbert W. Mishler; son, Gordon S. (Melissa) Mishler from Spring, TX; and daughter, Leslie M. (Jeff) Preston of Worthington, OH; and granddaughters, Lauren A. Preston and Erin N. Preston. Family will receive friends on Sunday, September 8, 4-6pm at RUTHERFORD-CORBIN, 515 High St, Worthington. Memorial Service will be Monday, September 9 at 1pm at Worthington Presbyterian Church, 773 High St, Worthington. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Worthington Presbyterian Church in her memory. For full obituary: www.rutherfordfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Sept. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of June's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Rutherford Corbin Funeral Home
Download Now