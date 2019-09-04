|
|
Mishler, June
1930 - 2019
June (Phyllis) Gerthing Mishler, of Worthington, OH, passed away on September 1, 2019 at the age of 88 after a brief illness. She passed peacefully surrounded by close family. June was born on December 2, 1930 the only child to Frederick C. and Thelma R. Gerthing in Youngstown, OH. She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Herbert W. Mishler; son, Gordon S. (Melissa) Mishler from Spring, TX; and daughter, Leslie M. (Jeff) Preston of Worthington, OH; and granddaughters, Lauren A. Preston and Erin N. Preston. Family will receive friends on Sunday, September 8, 4-6pm at RUTHERFORD-CORBIN, 515 High St, Worthington. Memorial Service will be Monday, September 9 at 1pm at Worthington Presbyterian Church, 773 High St, Worthington. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Worthington Presbyterian Church in her memory. For full obituary: www.rutherfordfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Sept. 5, 2019