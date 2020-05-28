O'Connell, June

1933 - 2020

June Elaine O'Connell was called to the Lord on Monday, May 25, 2020. Born in Detroit, Michigan on July 20, 1933 to the late John and Frances (Moilanen) O'Connell. She was also preceded in death by all her siblings John, William, Peter, Melton, RoseMary, Alice, Patricia and Elizabeth. She was a graduate of Henry Ford School of Nursing. She received a B.A. M.S. in nursing and Ph.D. in Education from The Ohio State University. She was on the nursing faculty at Capital University and chairperson of the nursing program at Columbus State Community College. She retired in 1995 as Dean of Academic Affairs, Mount Carmel College of Nursing. She was a member of Sigma Theta Tau International, Honor Society of Nursing. June was a 47-year member of Christ Lutheran Church, Bexley, where she sang in the adult choir, edited the "I Want to Tell the Story" articles, and for several years ran the adult vacation Bible school. Due to current health restrictions, a private graveside service and interment will take place at 11am Saturday, May 30, 2020 at Glen Rest Memorial Estates. Pastor Tim Iseringhausen of Christ Lutheran Church, Bexley, who guided and supported June through her years of ill health will officiate. He will conduct a Memorial Service at a later date when conditions allow. Contributions in June's memory may be made to Christ Lutheran Church Music Fund, c/o 2314 E. Main St, Bexley, OH 43209. Arrangements Entrusted to SCHOEDINGER EAST CHAPEL, 5360 E. Livingston Avenue, Columbus, OH 43232.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store