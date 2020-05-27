Parks, June

1920 - 2020

June Parks (Bruckmann), passed away peacefully May 2, 2020 following complications from a fall in her home. June was born in Cincinnati where she graduated from The Central Academy of Commercial Art. She had a twenty-year career in fashion design which included positions with department stores in Ohio and Pennsylvania. June was a signature member of the Georgia and Kentucky Watercolor Societies, and an associate member of the Ohio and American Watercolor Societies. Her works were accepted into many regional and national exhibitions where she received several awards. June considered her greatest accomplishment the family she built with her husband of 65 years, William "Bill" Parks and their children James "Jim" and Christopher "Chris" Parks. June's husband and both children pre-decease her. June's sons had serious life challenges; yet, accomplished life at their highest level of ability and far exceeded that which had been promised to their parents when they were born. Once asked how she could find calm in her life, June responded "My world is at peace because I am at peace. When my mind is at peace, I am receptive to the inspiration of Christ within and I find a way out of every difficulty… " June enjoyed celebrating her birthday and was looking forward to her 100th party on June 21 this year. In lieu of flowers or donations, a fitting tribute to her special birthday would be to spend time with family and friends engaged in activities that you love. A special thank you to the employees of Senior Star Dublin Retirement Village where June made her home for the last five years and to National Church Residences Hospice Care who were with June during her final hours. June will be interred with her family and because of COVID 19 there will be no funeral service. Arrangements have been made by Newcomer Funeral Home in Grove City, Ohio.



