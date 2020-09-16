Parks, June
1940 - 2020
June L. Parker, age 80. Sunrise April 23, 1940 and Sunset September 14, 2020. PUBLIC Visitation 1PM, PRIVATE Visitation 2PM and Memorial Service 3PM Saturday, September 26, 2020 at MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST, 5456 E. Livingston Ave. (one block east of Noe Bixby, turn North on Lonsdale Rd). A MASK IS MANDATORY. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute, live-stream and offer condolences to the PARKER Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com