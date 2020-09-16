1/1
June Parks
1940 - 2020
Parks, June
1940 - 2020
June L. Parker, age 80. Sunrise April 23, 1940 and Sunset September 14, 2020. PUBLIC Visitation 1PM, PRIVATE Visitation 2PM and Memorial Service 3PM Saturday, September 26, 2020 at MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST, 5456 E. Livingston Ave. (one block east of Noe Bixby, turn North on Lonsdale Rd). A MASK IS MANDATORY. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute, live-stream and offer condolences to the PARKER Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com

MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
26
Visitation
01:00 - 03:00 PM
MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST
SEP
26
Memorial service
03:00 PM
MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST
Funeral services provided by
Marlan Gary Funeral Home Chapel of Peace North
2500 Cleveland Ave
Columbus, OH 43211
614-267-8310
