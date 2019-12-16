|
|
Sayre, June
1925 - 2019
June Blackburn Sayre, age 94, passed away peacefully to her home in Heaven on Saturday, December 14, 2019. She was born May 24, 1925 to her parents the late Freelin and Onalda Shannon Blackburn of Blaine, Kentucky. June was a loving wife to her husband of 74 years, Hursel A. Sayre and is survived by her children, David Sayre and Sharon (Edward) Highfield. June had grandchildren, Dana, Matthew, Isaac, Hannah, Caleb, and Rebekah, along with six great grandchildren. June's siblings have all preceded her, being Marilyn Thompson, Jack Blackburn, Bernice Martin, Evelyn Moore, and an infant sister, Charlotte. Many nieces, nephews, other family and dear friends have also gone on before her. June was a longtime member of the Heritage Free Will Baptist Church, and served as a Sunday School teacher there for many years. She also was known as a wonderful seamstress, cook, and gardener. Friends may call at the Heritage Free Will Baptist Church, Tuesday, December 17, 2019 from 5 pm until time of service at 7 pm. A graveside service at Franklin Hills Cemetery will be held Wednesday at 11 a.m. Pastor Tim Stout officiating. To share a condolence or memory visit www.orwoodyard.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 17, 2019